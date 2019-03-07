Home

William Smith


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Smith Obituary
William Landis Smith
1924-2019
William Landis "Smitty" Smith, 95, entered eternal rest on March 6, 2019 in Houston, TX. He was born February 11, 1924 in Orange, TX. For 40 years, Smitty and his wife Louise owned and operated The Frame Shop in Oak Forest. He is preceded in death by his wife: Louise, daughter: Suzann, granddaughter: Melanie. Left to cherish his memory, five children and their families, 12 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and special friend: Jean Bennett. Please visit www.brooksidefuneralhomelauder.com for service details.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2019
