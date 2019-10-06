|
William James Smith
1933-2019
William James Smith passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 9:22 a.m. He was 86 years old. Bill was born on June 6, 1933 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to William and Caroline Smith. He attended Frankford High School and the University of Delaware. He went on to lead an accomplished career as an engineer. He was employed by Ingersoll Rand since 1955 moving from Los Angeles, Minnesota, Chicago, and lastly Houston. After retiring, he became a consultant for Lummus Crest (ABB). He was well-respected throughout his prolonged career as a manager, mentor and salesman. Bill continuously earned top awards and was sought after with his wisdom and passion for the industry. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, sister and aunts. He is survived by his love and best friend, Frances (deVilliers) Smith, his four children, Sarah (Smith) Wilson, Gretchen (Smith) Debbage, Sean MacMahon and Moira MacMahon, his grandchildren; Rachael and Grant Wilson, Megan and Grace Debbage, many nephews, in-laws, and others who considered him a father. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at The Settegast-Kopf Co. @ Sugar Creek located at 15015 SW Freeway, Sugar Land, Texas 77478.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019