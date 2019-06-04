Resources More Obituaries for William Jacobs Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Stevenson Jacobs Jr.

William Stevenson "Steve" Jacobs Jr., of Kingwood, Texas passed away with his family by his side on Thursday, May 30th 2019 in Houston, Texas. Steve was a teacher, a mentor, a helping hand to those in need, and a patient voice of reason—roles that define only a fraction of his sweet soul. At home, he was the most loving husband and the proudest father.

The story of Steve's life is woven with big hugs and an effervescent sense of humor. He was a volunteer firefighter, a one-time bull rider, and loved a good sunset. As a philosopher, he shared a ceaseless curiosity about the inner workings of humanity, nature and the cosmos.

Steve joins his beloved son William Stevenson Jacobs III and brother Charles Johnston "Johnny" Jacobs in heaven, along with his parents Dr. William S. Jacobs and Mary Ann Camp Jacobs.

Born on September 1, 1950 in New Orleans, Louisiana, Steve was raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma and attended Oklahoma State University where he graduated with bachelors degrees in psychology and education. There in Stillwater, he met his soulmate, best friend, and wife of 48 years, Sharon Wylie Jacobs, who survives him along with his son Trent Jacobs in Kingwood.

Steve started out in what he called the "bottom of the pile" as a roughneck for Noble Drilling in the Gulf of Mexico during his college summers. Though his work on offshore drilling rigs was done, Steve discovered a love for the oil and gas industry and made his four-decade career as a leader within it.

In 1973, Steve became a market research analyst with an oil and gas consulting firm in Houston that eventually entrusted him to a post in Luxembourg to cover Europe and the Middle East. The experience would solidify his passion for international travel and culture.

In the late 1970s Steve returned to Houston with his wife to start a family and continue working as a market analyst for a leading technology developer, FMC Corporation. But his ambition and knowledge of industry technology eventually led Steve to found his own consulting firm in 1984: Resource Marketing International (RMI).

Steve helmed RMI as President for more than a quarter of a century, a period in which his expertise was sought after by the world's biggest oil companies, service companies and investor groups. Over a lifetime, Steve would criss-cross the globe dozens of times on his way to 60 countries, on six continents.

During this time, Steve also founded and hosted the "Oilfield Breakfast" which began as a small gathering between a few colleagues in a diner and would grow into a fixture of the industry event calendar. Held several times a year, the breakfast brought together thousands of people over two decades, with each event's proceeds supporting local charities.

Both professionally, and through his extensive volunteer work, Steve molded his industry and his community into something better with passion until the moment he decided to "hang it up" in 2015. His new role was to bask in the love he had built in his family life, for Steve always considered his greatest accomplishment to be his children, to whom he gave both roots and wings.

Steve is also survived by his beloved daughter in laws, Atzin Gaytan and Javannie Owen Jacobs, for who he adored with every piece of his heart. He will look down upon the newest light of his life, his grandson Cooper Jacobs, who will forever be Steve's storytime buddy at the library.

Steve leaves behind his loving brother Randall Jones and his sister-in-law Susan Jacobs along with nephews Chris and Craig Jacobs and their families. Steve's enduring love extends to his brother-in-law Tom Wylie, brother- and sister-in-law Greg and Debbie Ballowe, nephews Evan and Sean Ballowe, brother- and sister-in-law Mike and Kerry Kirkland, and nephews Ryan and Reagen Kirkland, and their families.

The lessons Steve is passing on include: never be afraid to see what's around the next corner, love the weird things in life, believe you can be anything you want to be, and never lose the spirit of adventure.

Steve's remains will flow into the East Aspetuck River in New Milford, Connecticut on June 8th, 2019 so that he may join the same path back to nature as his beloved son who passed away on that date four years prior. On June 15th, 2019 family and friends will gather in Houston to celebrate Steve's amazing, love-filled life.

Steve's remains will flow into the East Aspetuck River in New Milford, Connecticut on June 8th, 2019 so that he may join the same path back to nature as his beloved son who passed away on that date four years prior. On June 15th, 2019 family and friends will gather in Houston to celebrate Steve's amazing, love-filled life.

The family would appreciate any memorial donations in Steve's honor be made to The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation. Steve and his family issue their unbounded gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and all staff at MD Anderson Cancer Center for their tender care. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 4, 2019