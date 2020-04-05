|
|
Tom Thweatt
1947-2020
William Thomas Thweatt, Jr., 72, died on March 12, 2020, after a brief but strong fight against cancer.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lou White Thweatt, his daughter and son-in-law, Tamra and Kevin Appling, and 4 grandchildren, Rob, Chris, Rebecca, and Kathryn Appling.
Tom also leaves sisters Sheron Scurlock and husband Dan and their sons Daniel and David, Tanya Burnham and husband Max and their children Stephanie Burnham, Rachel Frisk, and Grant Burnham, Susan Holder and husband David and their children Kelsey Lee, Thomas and Andrew Holder, youngest sister Staci Flippin and her children Jeremy, Haley, and Lily Flippin. He was also much loved by Lou's brother, Gene White and his children Brad White and Dana Zents and her children Blake Jackson and Clayton and Lane Kuhnen and Lou's sister Flo Courtney and her sons Wes, Kevin, and Kreg Hobson.
He enjoyed special times with his nephew, Colin Wise, who has been very helpful at this difficult period.
Tom was predeceased by his beloved son Thomas, his sister Cindy and his parents Billy and Pauline Thweatt and by his sisters-in-law Glenna White, Dot Wise and her husband Glenn, and great-nephew Jereth Hobson.
Tom was a 1971 graduate of The University of Texas at Austin, with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. His career in the petrochemical industry led up to executive management, and took him and his family to foreign assignments in Algeria, England, Holland, and Argentina. After retiring from the corporate world, he ended his career as a dispute resolution consultant with Long International, Inc.
As an avid birder, Tom enjoyed local as well as foreign birding tours and daily birding walks near home with his wife Lou. Tom also enjoyed fishing and, in his younger years, scuba diving. He often relaxed by working a crossword puzzle in ink or reading a good book and he liked to share books with his friends. He loved traveling and seeing the world with his family.
Tom loved the Houston Astros and all things Longhorn. He enjoyed the Houston Symphony Pops with great friends for many years as well as the many museums and restaurants in our area. He also enjoyed vacations with extended family and any time spent with dear friends. Most of all, he loved time with his daughter and son-in-law and attending the many activities of his grandchildren.
Tom was an active member of Katy First United Methodist Church, serving in many leadership roles and making many friends there. The Rejoice Sunday School Class held a special place in his heart because the members live out their values of study, service, leadership, and friendship.
A memorial service will be held at Katy First United Methodist Church at a time to be determined due to the safety restrictions currently in effect. When determined, the date will be published at schmidtfuneralhome.net.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial gifts may do so to Katy First United Methodist Church or Katy Christian Ministries.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020