|
|
William Victor
Stepchinski
1932-2020
William Victor Stepchinski was born on January 6, 1932 in Houston. Preceded in death by parents, Ignatius and Catheran; wife, Zona of 62 years; daughter, Monica; grandson, David and great-grandson, Ryan; and five siblings. Survived by brother, Al; son, Andy (Tammy); daughters, Vickie Scott and Beckie Thomas; 7 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren.
The family will gather at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home Chapel of Angels with the service to follow at 1:00p.m.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 29, 2020