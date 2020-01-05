|
William R. "Bill" Walker
1932-2019
William R. "Bill" Walker passed away November 26, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice in Sarasota FL. Bill grew up in Pasadena and graduated from Pasadena High School. After serving in the US Navy in Korea, Bill taught music and directed and sang in choirs of every church he attended. He acted as an insurance agent in the 1960 area of Houston TX.
Bill is survived by sons Steve and Jeff Walker, grandchildren Stuart Walker and Stephanie Johnson, and 5 great grandchildren. Bill was also blessed with a wonderful extended family including Joan Walker and her children, Kirstin Whitmire and Nancy Walker. Bill now will join his wife of 61 years, Ann; parents, Harold and Rachel; brother, Robert; and grandsons Travis and Aaron in Paradise.
A memorial service celebrating Bill's life will be held on Friday, January 10 at 2:30 PM at 14301 Stuebner Airline Rd., Houston, TX 77069 In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to or Tidewell Hospice in his memory.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 5, 2020