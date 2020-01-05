Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home-Weigand Chapel
7454 S. Tamiami Trl
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 921-5755
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:30 PM
14301 Stuebner Airline Rd
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Walker


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Walker Obituary
William R. "Bill" Walker
1932-2019
William R. "Bill" Walker passed away November 26, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice in Sarasota FL. Bill grew up in Pasadena and graduated from Pasadena High School. After serving in the US Navy in Korea, Bill taught music and directed and sang in choirs of every church he attended. He acted as an insurance agent in the 1960 area of Houston TX.
Bill is survived by sons Steve and Jeff Walker, grandchildren Stuart Walker and Stephanie Johnson, and 5 great grandchildren. Bill was also blessed with a wonderful extended family including Joan Walker and her children, Kirstin Whitmire and Nancy Walker. Bill now will join his wife of 61 years, Ann; parents, Harold and Rachel; brother, Robert; and grandsons Travis and Aaron in Paradise.
A memorial service celebrating Bill's life will be held on Friday, January 10 at 2:30 PM at 14301 Stuebner Airline Rd., Houston, TX 77069 In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to or Tidewell Hospice in his memory.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home-Weigand Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -