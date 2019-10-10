|
William "Bill" Waters
1941-2019
Waters passed away on Septembers 26, 2019. He was born to Vera Monk Waters and Russell Waters in Pine Bluff Arkansas. He was the youngest of eight living siblings. He attended elementary and high school at Watson Chapel.
He went to work at Kinney Shoe Company at the age of 14.
After graduation from high school he was sent to be the Assistant Manager of the Kinney Shoe Company in Little Rock. The Air Force Recruiting Office was right across the street so one day he volunteered for service. His family had all called him Monroe, but he became Bill in the Air Force.
After service he returned to Kinney's. He married Faye Tellouse in 1963. They had been married 43 years at the time of her death. They had one daughter, Vera', who passed away 10 months after her Mother. They relocated to Houston and the Kinney Store at Gulfgate. He stayed in retail shoes for most of his adult life. He occasionally made excursions to other fields, but would always come back to shoes. In fact, selling shoes is how he met his life companion Marjorie Therrell.
After being a lifelong Baptist, he joined the Seabrook United Methodist Church in Seabrook, and attended faithfully. Bill loved to travel. He visited all 50 states and 17 countries. He enjoyed people, and life in general.
Survivors include, granddaughter Brittney Morris (Clay), grandson Nicholas Mathers, two great -grandchildren, William Lane and Summer Morris; his companion, Marjorie Therrell, sisters Jean Parrott, Jessie Lee Carter, Barbara Price and Lou Nicewonger.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Faye, daughter Vera' Waters, sisters Merle Cato, Edna Stoddard and brother Richard Waters.
A graveside service will be held in Pine Bluff, Arkansas on October 27, 2019.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 10, 2019