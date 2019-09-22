|
|
William Wayne
Sherrill
1926-2019
William Wayne Sherrill, former Governor of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and former Director of the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, passed away on Thursday, the 19th of September, 2019. He was 93 years old. He served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps during World War II in Iwo Jima and was recipient of a Purple Heart. Mr. Sherrill, a native Houstonian, and former University of Houston and Harvard MBA graduate, currently serves as the founder and Co-chairman of the Wolff Center for Entrepreneurship at the University of Houston.
A more specific and detailed obituary is to be published in next weekend's Sunday edition.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from four o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening on Monday, the 30th of September, in the library and grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
A funeral service is to be conducted at one o'clock in the afternoon on Tuesday, the 1st of October, at The Church of St. John the Divine, 2450 River Oaks Boulevard in Houston, where the Rev. Louise Samuelson, Associate Rector, will officiate.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the adjacent Sumners Hall.
At a later date, the family will gather for a private interment at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA under the direction of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons.
In lieu of customary remembrances, and for those desiring, Sunday's notice is to also include a listing of philanthropic organizations to which memorial contributions may be directed.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019