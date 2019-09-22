Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 789-3005
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
The Church of St. John the Divine
2450 River Oaks Boulevard
Houston, TX
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
The Church of St. John the Divine
2450 River Oaks Boulevard
Houston,, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WIlliam Sherrill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WIlliam Wayne Sherrill


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WIlliam Wayne Sherrill Obituary
William Wayne
Sherrill
1926-2019
William Wayne Sherrill, former Governor of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and former Director of the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, passed away on Thursday, the 19th of September, 2019. He was 93 years old. He served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps during World War II in Iwo Jima and was recipient of a Purple Heart. Mr. Sherrill, a native Houstonian, and former University of Houston and Harvard MBA graduate, currently serves as the founder and Co-chairman of the Wolff Center for Entrepreneurship at the University of Houston.
A more specific and detailed obituary is to be published in next weekend's Sunday edition.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from four o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening on Monday, the 30th of September, in the library and grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
A funeral service is to be conducted at one o'clock in the afternoon on Tuesday, the 1st of October, at The Church of St. John the Divine, 2450 River Oaks Boulevard in Houston, where the Rev. Louise Samuelson, Associate Rector, will officiate.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the adjacent Sumners Hall.
At a later date, the family will gather for a private interment at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA under the direction of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons.
In lieu of customary remembrances, and for those desiring, Sunday's notice is to also include a listing of philanthropic organizations to which memorial contributions may be directed.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WIlliam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now