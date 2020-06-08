William Richard
Webster
1987-2020
William Richard Webster passed away peacefully Sunday, May 31, 2020 at his family farm in Schulenburg, TX. Will was born on September 30, 1987 in Houston, Texas. He was the youngest son of Frank Taylor "Chip" Webster and Elizabeth McKay Webster.
Will graduated from Second Baptist High School where his spiritual foundation grew and where he formed many lifelong friendships. In 2010, Will earned his bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the Neeley School of Business at Texas Christian University. He was a convivial member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon.
Will was a passionate outdoorsman. He loved working on the family farm where he was handy with a tractor and caring for livestock. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, surfing,
hunting, fishing, and playing the guitar and drums. His keen insight and understanding of people made him an excellent gift giver. Will was a principled and confident leader. He had a unique ability to bring people together, creating fun times and lasting memories.
He is preceded in death by his father, Frank Taylor "Chip" Webster,
grandparents Claude Bruton and Lavelle Webster, Richard and Emily McKay.
Will is survived by his mother Elizabeth Webster; siblings Chip
Webster (Stephanie Webster), Alison Colvin (Trey Colvin), Doug Webster,
and Emily Wahl (Kolby Wahl). He adored his nieces and nephews Taylor, Marshall, and Rider Colvin, Libby and Alexander Webster, and Annie Wahl.
He leaves behind his loving dogs, Lacy and Blue, and an angus bull calf named Waylon, whose life he saved.
A celebration of life will be held at Second Baptist Church, 6400
Woodway Dr. Houston, Texas 77057 (713-465-3408) on Thursday, June 11,
2020, at 11:00 a.m. Live stream will be available at second.org/liveevents.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in Will's name be directed to: Second Baptist Church, 6400 Woodway Drive, Houston, Texas 77057 or Citizens for Animal Protection, 17555 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas 77094.
II Corinthians 5:7-8 "For we walk by faith not by sight. We are of good courage, I say, and prefer rather to be absent from the body and to be at home with the Lord."
Webster
1987-2020
William Richard Webster passed away peacefully Sunday, May 31, 2020 at his family farm in Schulenburg, TX. Will was born on September 30, 1987 in Houston, Texas. He was the youngest son of Frank Taylor "Chip" Webster and Elizabeth McKay Webster.
Will graduated from Second Baptist High School where his spiritual foundation grew and where he formed many lifelong friendships. In 2010, Will earned his bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the Neeley School of Business at Texas Christian University. He was a convivial member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon.
Will was a passionate outdoorsman. He loved working on the family farm where he was handy with a tractor and caring for livestock. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, surfing,
hunting, fishing, and playing the guitar and drums. His keen insight and understanding of people made him an excellent gift giver. Will was a principled and confident leader. He had a unique ability to bring people together, creating fun times and lasting memories.
He is preceded in death by his father, Frank Taylor "Chip" Webster,
grandparents Claude Bruton and Lavelle Webster, Richard and Emily McKay.
Will is survived by his mother Elizabeth Webster; siblings Chip
Webster (Stephanie Webster), Alison Colvin (Trey Colvin), Doug Webster,
and Emily Wahl (Kolby Wahl). He adored his nieces and nephews Taylor, Marshall, and Rider Colvin, Libby and Alexander Webster, and Annie Wahl.
He leaves behind his loving dogs, Lacy and Blue, and an angus bull calf named Waylon, whose life he saved.
A celebration of life will be held at Second Baptist Church, 6400
Woodway Dr. Houston, Texas 77057 (713-465-3408) on Thursday, June 11,
2020, at 11:00 a.m. Live stream will be available at second.org/liveevents.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in Will's name be directed to: Second Baptist Church, 6400 Woodway Drive, Houston, Texas 77057 or Citizens for Animal Protection, 17555 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas 77094.
II Corinthians 5:7-8 "For we walk by faith not by sight. We are of good courage, I say, and prefer rather to be absent from the body and to be at home with the Lord."
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 8, 2020.