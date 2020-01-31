Home

Services
FRAZIER-MITCHELL FUNERAL SERVICE, INC. - HOUSTON
5002 HERSHE ST
Houston, TX 77020
(713) 673-3672
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Horem Baptist Church
1915 Lockwood Drive
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Horem Baptist Church
1915 Lockwood Drive
View Map
1947 - 2020
William White Jr. Obituary
WILLIAM WHITE, JR
1947-2020
Deacon William (Bill) White, Jr., born July 7, 1947, went home to be with the Lord on January 22, 2020.
William was a proud Alumni of Phillis Wheatley and also obtained his B.A. at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas.
William was a dedicated servant at Mt. Horem Baptist Church and active in his community and Civic League.
He is the eldest of his five siblings and will be greatly missed by all who loved and cherished him.
Funeral Services will held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Mt. Horem Baptist Church ~ 1915 Lockwood Drive. Viewing will be held from 9:00 - 11:00a.m. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00a.m. Interment ~ Paradise North Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 31, 2020
