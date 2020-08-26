William Roland White, Jr
1939-2020
William Roland White, Jr died on Friday, August 21, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 12:30pm on Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Cyril of Alexandria Catholic Church at 10503 Westheimer Rd in Houston. This service is for family only, but will be available via live stream on the church website by going to www.facebook.com/
stcyrilhouston/posts/. For a full obituary, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com/
obituaries/houston-tx/
william-white-9324135.