William W. Willey III
1931-2020
William W. Willey III (Wally) passed away at the age of 88 on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Wally was born October 5, 1931 in Salt Lake City, Utah to the late, Eugene and Helen Bowers Willey. Most of his early years were spent in Utah. Wally, his mother and brother were among the first dependents to join their fathers stationed in Germany after WWII.
Wally left Germany to join the Army. He graduated from OCS, Ranger and Airborne schools before his assignment to Korea. After Korea, Wally transferred with the 25th Division to Honolulu, Hawaii, where he met and married Irene Leilani Burger on July 23, 1955.
He left Active Duty with the Army to earn his college degree from UCLA. He retained his military Reserve status in a Special Forces Unit until retirement as a Lt. Col.
Wally entered the FBI as a Special Agent in 1966. He settled with his family in Houston, Texas where he served as a Special Agent on the Criminal Investigation Division. He was on the FBI SWAT team, taught Defensive Tactics, and was the Principle Firearms Instructor. He retired after 20 years of service.
Wally raised three children. The family was active in boating, sailing, canoeing, camping, school activities, girl and boy scouts, family trips and whatever the kids got into. Wally volunteered for 17 years with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and was a Boy Scout and Co-Ed Explorer Post leader. Wally and Irene rode horses for 15 years with the Houston Salt Grass Trail Ride.
He enjoyed many hobbies which included boating, hunting, camping, bird watching, horseback riding, leather and woodworking as well as playing the ukulele and harmonica.
Wally and Irene were active for 30 years with the Hawaiian Aikane Club. He was a charter member of TETRA. They also enjoyed their many horses on endurance and long-distance trail rides through 7 States. Wally was active in the FBI Ex-Agents Association. Wally and Irene traveled extensively throughout the United States and Internationally.
He is survived by his loving wife, Irene of 64 years; his children, Karin and Ed Davis, Mike and Sharon Willey, Heidi and Bart Hughes; his grandchildren, Mark and Lacey Davis, Beth and Chad Stephenson, Stephanie and Micah Ricks, Trina and Kyle Rust, Frank Hughes, and Ashley and Brandon Bryant; great grandchildren, Hudson and Mia Davis, Davis Stephenson, Cooper and Walker Bryant, Kylie Ingram, Landon, Ethan and Dylan Rust.
Wally had one sibling, the late, Cordell Bowers Willey.
A private service and burial will be held at Houston National Cemetery on June 30, 2020.
The family appreciates all your thoughts and prayers. Condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 28, 2020.