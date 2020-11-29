1/1
William Wisner
Wiliam E. Wisner
1931-2020
William (Bill) E. Wisner, who passed away on November 25, 2020, was born in Findlay, Ohio on May 31, 1931 to Carl J. and Trela V. Wisner (ne Brickman). He was an Eagle Scout. At Findlay High School he was class President, a member of the Debate team, played on the Basketball team that won the Ohio State Championship in 1948, and was an All-State basketball player. He received a scholarship to play basketball at the University of Michigan, where he completed undergraduate and law school, earning his JD. He was a Phi Delta Theta. While in law school, he married the former Ruth D. Raymond. After graduation, he served in the US Army from 1955-1957, practicing law in the office of the Judge Advocate General in France. After serving, he worked as the lead trial attorney for Consumers Power Company (now CMS Energy) for the State of Michigan. He taught trial advocacy and courses at the Institute of Continuing Legal Education of the University of Michigan law school. In 1994, he and his wife, Ruth, moved to Austin, Texas to be closer to their two sons, Robert and Mark and their wives, Kim and Shannon, and grandsons, Brandon and Brooks. In 2005, he and Ruth moved to the Buckingham Retirement Community in Houston, Texas, which they enjoyed and where he taught bridge. Pursuant to his request, he was cremated. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no ceremony. In lieu of flowers, his and the family's request is a gift in his honor to Cherish Our Children Inc, who serves the children of incarcerated parents https://www.cherishourchildren.org/gems or a charity of your choice.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 29, 2020.
November 27, 2020
Thank you for your service Mr. Wisner.
