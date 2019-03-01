|
|
William U. Woodward
1925-2019
William Udell Woodward, 94, went to be with the Lord on February 27, 2019. He was born in Rogers,Texas, where he attended and graduated from Buckholts High School. He worked for 38 years at Shell Chemical. He was a WWII Veteran and also served in the Korean War. William is survived by his wife of 69 years Joyce Woodward and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son Dale Woodward, parents, sister and his brother. William will be truly missed by many
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2019