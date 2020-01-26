|
|
Willie Mae "Billie" (Gilliam) Berryhill
1926-2020
Billie Berryhill passed away at age 93 on January 3, 2020. She was born April 1, 1926 to James and Mamie Gilliam in Shirley, Texas. She was preceded in death by infant son Robert, her parents, sister Clara Cooper, and brother Morris Gilliam. She is survived by: daughters Gwen Hanna and husband Bob and Rhonda Mitchell and husband Chris; grandchildren Ronnie Wills II and wife Belin; Brandon Wills and partner Leonard Caudillo; Brian Mitchell; Angelene Hanna and partner Chris Ruhling; Julie Engelking and husband Brad; great-grandchildren Noah Wills and Ryker and Lyndon Engleking; and step great grandchildren Bella and Jack Jenkins. Burial was at Forest Park Lawndale January 24, 2020.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 26, 2020