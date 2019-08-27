|
Willie Edward Bollom
1924-2019
William Edward Bollom (Bill) 94, of Brazos Country, passed away on Aug. 23, 2019. Bill was born on December 24, 1924 in Halletsville.
Services will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 600 Fouth St., Sealy, with a visitation from 9-10am, Rosary at 10am, followed by Mass.
Knesek Bros. Funeral Chapel located at 768 Fourth St., Sealy, TX, 77474, 979-885-3535. For a more detailed obituary please visit www.knesekfuneralhome.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 27, 2019