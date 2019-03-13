Willie E. Branch, Jr.

1937-2019

Willie E. Branch, Jr. 81 was born April 18, 1937. He was a family man who enjoyed family get to gathers especially holidays and was loved by all who knew him especially his grandchildren who will miss his tall tales-about alligators and singing songs when they were small with them. He would tease them about forgetting their names and making them tell him their name.

He always tried to teach them the importance of working hard and saving money for hard times.

Willie was a retired Houston Police Officer and served in the National Guard.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Edna Branch; sister, Scarlet L. Freeman, brother, Earl Jay Branch and grandson, Michael D. Branch, Jr and daughter-in-law, Patti Branch.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce A. Branch; sons, Thomas E. Branch and Michael D. Branch and wife, Patricia; grandchildren, Darin Branch and wife, Mercedes; Keri Jordan and husband, Zach; Tami O'Neal and husband, John; and David Branch along with step-grandchildren, Clay Everett and Jennifer Everett; great-grandchildren, Hannah and Abygail Jordan, Devin, Leiah and Kinnady Branch and Mason O'Neal along with step-granddaughters, JC Gann and his special dog Lady Luck.

Funeral services will be held 2:30pm, Friday, March 15, 2019 at Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home with burial following. Visitation will be Thursday evening March 14, 2019 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm. Serving as pallbearers will be Darin Branch, David Branch, Mike Easley, Clay Everett, Rodney Bryan and John O'Neal.