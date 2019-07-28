Home

Johnson Funeral Home Inc. - Houston
5730 Calhoun
Houston, TX 77021
(713) 747-9604
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church
500 Clay St
Houston, TX
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church
500 Clay St
Houston, TX
View Map
Interment
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:15 PM
Houston National Cemetery
Deacon Willie Henry Yancy Jr.


1926 - 2019
Deacon Willie Henry Yancy Jr. Obituary
DEACON WILLIE HENRY YANCY, JR.
1926-2019
passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his Parents: Willie and Lucille Yancy; Daughter: Phyllis Yancy, and Grandson: Cody McQueen-Yancy. He is survived by his only wife of 70 years: Dorothy Yancy, 3 children: Willie Yancy, III, Paul Yancy, and Tracozlyn Dones, along with 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. There will be a visitation on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 10:00am to 11:00am at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church 500 Clay St. Houston, Tx 77002. The celebration of life services will begin at 11am following the visitation at the Church. Rev. John F. Johnson, officiating. The interment will follow at Houston National Cemetery at 2:15 p.m.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 28, 2019
