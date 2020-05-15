Willie L. Jones, Sr.
1938-2020
Mr. Willie L. Jones, Sr. 82, entered into eternal rest on Tues, May 5, 2020. Visitation, Sat, May 16, 2020 from 11:00 am - 1: 00 pm, at Greater Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 8901 Jensen Dr, Houston, TX 77093. Graveside Service is immediately following the visitation at Brookside Memorial Park. Final Arrangements Entrusted to the Caring Professionals of McDuffie Mortuary.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 15, 2020.