Willie Jones Sr.
1938 - 2020
Willie L. Jones, Sr.
1938-2020
Mr. Willie L. Jones, Sr. 82, entered into eternal rest on Tues, May 5, 2020. Visitation, Sat, May 16, 2020 from 11:00 am - 1: 00 pm, at Greater Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 8901 Jensen Dr, Houston, TX 77093. Graveside Service is immediately following the visitation at Brookside Memorial Park. Final Arrangements Entrusted to the Caring Professionals of McDuffie Mortuary.



Published in Houston Chronicle on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Viewing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Greater Jerusalem Baptist Church
May 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Illa Atkins
Friend
