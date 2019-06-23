Home

Willie Moreland Obituary
Willie Gene Moreland
1935-2019
Willie Gene Moreland, 83, of Houston passed away on June 20, 2019. He was a graduate of Prairie View A&M University and worked for 35 years at NASA as a computer programmer before his retirement. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Betty Coleman Moreland, his son, Rodney Moreland, two grandsons (Rodney, Jr. and Tre' Colby) and one great-grandson (Julien Marcus).
The family will be holding a private memorial and burial service. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to one of your favorite charities.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 23, 2019
