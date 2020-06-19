Willie Sanders Jr.
1955 - 2020
Willie Andrew
Sanders, Jr.
1955-2020
"May your peace come from the joy we've shared."
Mr. Sanders' life will be celebrated Saturday, June 20, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at First United Methodist Church, 3900 Lexington Blvd., Missouri City, TX. Visitation will be prior to service, beginning 10:00 A.M.
In God's care, he leaves his loving family and loyal friends.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
JUN
20
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 942-7673
June 18, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mary Wilder
