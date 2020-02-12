Home

Willie Spencer Jr.

Willie Spencer, Jr.
1936-2020
Willie Spencer, Jr., 83, of Houston, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. He was born the eldest son of Willie Sr. and Margaret Spencer on October 16, 1936 in Nigton, Texas. He served as a dedicated teacher, coach, counselor and administrator in the Houston I.S.D. for 48 years. Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life on Friday, February 14th, at 11:00 A.M. in the Sanctuary of Brentwood Baptist Church, 13033 Landmark Drive, Houston, TX.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
