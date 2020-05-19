Willie R. Sylvester
1959-2020
Willie R. Sylvester, passed away (Monday) May 11, 2020. We are hosting a Memorial Viewing, (Wednesday), May 20th from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. @ McCoy and Harrison Funeral Home, 4918 MLK Blvd, Houston, TX. Fall to Celebrate His Life (TBA).
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 19, 2020.