Willie Sylvester
1959 - 2020
Willie R. Sylvester
1959-2020
Willie R. Sylvester, passed away (Monday) May 11, 2020. We are hosting a Memorial Viewing, (Wednesday), May 20th from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. @ McCoy and Harrison Funeral Home, 4918 MLK Blvd, Houston, TX. Fall to Celebrate His Life (TBA).



Published in Houston Chronicle on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Viewing
11:00 - 04:00 PM
McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home
4918 MARTIN LUTHER KING
Houston, TX 77021-2937
(713) 659-7618
