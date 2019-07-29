|
William "Bill"
Alexander Rutherford
1947-2019
William Alexander Rutherford, also known as Bill Rutherford, age 72 of Spring, Texas, has died on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at his home due to complications of surgery. He was the husband of late Margaret "Nancy" Rutherford, with whom he shared 36 years of marriage. Born in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, he was the son of late William & Louise Rutherford. Bill had an undergraduate degree from Plattsburgh University in 1969, and a Masters in geology from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1974.
He is survived by: son William Edward Rutherford and his wife Stacey of Katy, Texas, and their son William Andrew; daughter Katherine Camp, her husband Pete of Thurmont, Maryland, and their children Michael, Madison, Christopher, Rebecca, and Sophia; son Robert William Rutherford and his wife Liza of Warwick, New York, and their daughter Anya; brother David Rutherford of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sister Linda Cunningham of Fort Ticonderoga, New York.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 29, 2019