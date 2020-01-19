|
|
Wilma Jo Jackson-Harper
1942-2020
Wilma Jo Jackson-Harper, 77 of Pasadena, Texas, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, January 7th 2020. She was born March 22, 1942, in Houston, Texas to Eva Mae and Zechari (Z.B.) Jackson.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents and older brother Z.B. Jr. She is survived by her loving husband Walter Harper, sister Mary Pullen, daughters, Cheryl Armand, Jennifer Harper-Giotis and son-in-laws Tim Armand, Chris Giotis and granddaughter Ashley Armand.
In her memory, a celebration of life will be held at Forest Park Lawndale's Grand Chapel on Saturday, January 25, 2019. The family will receive friends at 1:00 PM, followed by a memorial service at 2:00 PM, with burial to follow.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020