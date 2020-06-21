Wilma Simon
1925 - 2020
Wilma Warnick Simon
1925-2020
Wilma Warnick Simon, age 95, passed on Thursday, the 18th of June 2020, in Memorial-Hermann Hospital in the Houston Medical Center.
Wilma was an avid participant in the ladies' activities at the Arabia Shrine. She was also an active member of Congregation Beth Israel.
She is survived by her daughter, Carole Sue Simon (and wife Jennifer), of Houston, Texas, and numerous friends and relatives around the country.
The family will gather for a private in person interment at nine o'clock in the morning on Wednesday, the 24th of June. The service will be livestreamed via Facebook Live and the link can be found on Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Facebook Page.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed toward the American Heart Association, 10060 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX 77054; or to the American Diabetes Association, Attn: Service Center, 2451 Crystal Dr., Ste. 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Please visit Mrs. Simon's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
7137893005
