Wilmer Lindsley
1937 - 2020
Wilmer A. Lindsley, Jr.
1937-2020
A Funeral Mass for Wilmer Lindsley will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m., on Friday, May 29, 2020 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 1801 Sage Road in Houston, Texas.
To read the obituary or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit josephjearthman.com.



Published in Houston Chronicle on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J. Earthman Generations Funeral Home
234 Westcott Street
Houston, TX 77007
713.802.0000
