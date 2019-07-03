Wincie Chenault Campbell

1934-2019

Wincie Chenault Campbell (née Wincie Marie Chenault) passed away peacefully after a long illness at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital on June 29, 2019 at the age of 85. She was born on January 3, 1934 in Sweeny, TX to Winston and Marie Chenault. Her father worked for Dow, and her mother ran a restaurant. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband A.T. "Buck" Campbell, Jr., and brother Robert Winston Chenault. Mrs. Campbell is survived by son Dr. A. T. Campbell,III (Carol Campbell) of Austin, TX, son Christopher Chenault Campbell of Coto de Caza, CA, daughter Dr. Ann Melissa Campbell Hartwig (Brad Hartwig) of Iowa City, IA and grandson Kyle Hartwig.

A prodigy, she entered school a year early and later skipped a grade, graduating from Sweeny High School at 16. She was the defensive star of the varsity basketball team. She attended Rice University and later transferred to the University of Texas at Austin, where she earned a BS in chemistry. She was one of the first female chemists to graduate from UT, and was the only woman in many of her classes. She worked as an industrial chemist at Dow for several years. In 1960 she married oil industry executive A. T. "Buck" Campbell, Jr, whom she'd met at her mother's restaurant. She became a full-time homemaker and they quickly started a family, producing two sons and a daughter. The family moved several times due to her husband's career (Robstown, Corpus Christi, Victoria, Houston, Oklahoma City, and Midland) before settling in Sugar Land in 1975. She loved being a mother, and was an emotional rock for her children during relocations and her husband's frequent business travel. Active in her children's lives, she was a room mother and PTA president. After her children were grown, she served many years as director of Thursday School (a Mother's Day Out program) at Eldridge Road Church of Christ. She also worked with Fort Bend County Child Services and served on an education advisory committee for Abilene Christian University. She loved genealogy. She was an active member and officer of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, and Austin's Old 300. As Registrar, she guided potential members through the application process. With Wolfram Von-Maszewski, she co-edited 2 editions of the book Austin's Old 300: The First Anglo Colony in Texas. She worked with the Fort Bend Historical Society to document and photograph historic cemeteries. After Mrs. Campbell was widowed in 2000, she maintained her late husband's ranch/hunting property as a recreation and getaway site for her family. She drove a truck, filled feeders, bought a tractor, and counted deer on the place until she sold it in 2018. She was an avid fan of the Houston Rockets and Astros and the Texas Longhorns. She has shelves of footballs signed by Longhorn star athletes. In 2009 she became a grandmother, a role she loved. She traveled frequently to see her grandson Kyle. Her home is filled with pictures of family. Wincie lived in her own house until the end, with the assistance of longtime friend and caregiver Oma Johnson,

Quote from Wincie's daughter: "She was unusually smart, witty, and strong." A visitation is scheduled for Friday, July 5, 2019 from 6-8 PM at The Settegast-Kopf Co. @ Sugar Creek in Sugar Land. Graveside services will be Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10 AM at Morton Cemetery in Richmond. Donations in her name to the University of Texas at Austin would be welcome. Tributes and/or words of condolence can be left at www.settegastkopf.com. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 3, 2019