Winfred Woods
1962-2020
Winfred Woods expired (Monday) June 1, 2020. He retired from HISD. A walk through visitation will be held from 10 - 11:00 AM, Saturday June 13, 2020 in the chapel of Waddell Riverside Funeral Home. Private service at 11:00 AM. Following graveside service at Paradise South Cemetery. Prophet Bobby Stiggs, Officiating
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 12, 2020.