Winifred Delchamps Schmude
1931-2020
Winifred was born in Morristown, NJ and grew up in Mountain Lakes, NJ. She attended the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor where she earned a bachelors and master's degree. She met her husband Richard at the University and they were Married in Chester, NJ in June of 1957. Winifred and Richard were married for over 62 years and shared the same birthday, being born just 8 hours apart. They have 10 children Richard Jr., James, Catherine, Frederick, Carol, Connie, Daniel, Erik, Douglas, H John and 12 grandchildren. We miss Winifred greatly, but are comforted in knowing that she is with Jesus, our Lord and Savior. A visitation will be held at Klein Funeral Home Wednesday June 10th from 5pm to 8pm, and funeral mass will be held at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church on June 11th at 11am. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Foundation for Life (www.foundationforlife.org)
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 7, 2020.