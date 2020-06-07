Winifred Schmude
1931 - 2020
WINIFRED SCHMUDE
1931-2020
Winifred Schmude, 88, of Spring, passed away June 2, 2020.  She was born October 10, 1931, in Morristown, New Jersey to the late Harold John Delchamps and Winifred Peckham Brown Delchamps.
Winifred was born in Morristown, NJ and grew up in Mountain Lake, NJ. She attended the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor where she earned a bachelors and master's degree. She met her husband Richard at the University and they were Married in Chester, NJ on June 20th, 1957. Winifred and Richard were married for over 62 years and shared the same birthday, being born just 8 hours apart. They have 10 children Richard Jr., James, Catherine, Frederick, Carol, Connie, Daniel, Erik, Douglas, H John and 12 grandchildren. We miss Winifred greatly, but are comforted in knowing that she is with Jesus, our Lord and Savior.
In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Foundation for Life (www.foundationforlife.org).



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Klein Funeral Home - Champions - Klein
JUN
11
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church
