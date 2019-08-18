|
|
Winnie Lyn Davis Friend
1936-2019
Winnie Friend passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior on August 2, 2019. Born on June 15, 1936, Winnie will be remembered for her sense of humor, generosity to others, and love for children. Winnie was a faithful church member, dedicated volunteer, avid doll collector, crafter and gospel music fan. Preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Ray "Tallboy" Friend, and parents Jack and Mabel Davis. Survived by children Steve Antley & wife Susan, Jacki Hendrickson, Brenda Jordan, Rhonda Morgan & husband Charles, grandchildren Jeanie Hendrickson, Ronnie Bock & wife Tonja, Jolene McAdams, Charlie Morgan, many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and loyal friends Jane Meyers and Patty Fuller. The family is grateful to the caregivers and staff at Fairbanks Court Assisted Living and Hospice Plus for their loving care and kindness. A service celebrating Winnie's life will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Center of Life Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019