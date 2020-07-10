Winston E. Watkins Sr.

1936-2020

Winston E. Watkins, Sr., 84, beloved husband, father, uncle, great-grandfather and friend to many passed away on July 6, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Winston Sr. was born on June 3, 1936 in Houston to William Eugene Watkins and Hillard Ouidell Watkins.

He attended Houston public schools and graduated from Wheatley High School (the Senior Favorite) in 1954; afterwards he attended and graduated from Texas Southern University where he obtained his Bachelor's of Business Administration in 1970 and a MBA in 1972. Winston Sr. also educated himself in the Commonwealth College of Sciences where he became a licensed Funeral Director.

Winston is survived by his loving spouse Emily Rose Richard Watkins of 63 years, their only son, Winston Eugene Watkins, Jr., M.D., (Rachel), and their children, Winston E. Watkins III (Trey) and his spouse, Lesley, their children, Michael and Cameron, and Wilda Ouidell Watkins Hunt and her spouse Wrendon, and their children, Esther and Wright, and several nieces, and nephews.

Winston Sr. was Honorably Discharged from the U.S. Army after serving two tours of active duty. After leaving the Army he began his 30-year career with the USPS where he retired as a Postal Supervisor. During this time, he managed the Ben Davis Funeral Home in Columbus, Texas for 20 Years.

Services will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church July 11 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Trinity United Methodist Church 2600 Holman Street Houston TX 77004 in his honor.



