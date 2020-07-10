1/1
Winston Eugene Watkins Sr.
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Winston's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Winston E. Watkins Sr.
1936-2020
Winston E. Watkins, Sr., 84, beloved husband, father, uncle, great-grandfather and friend to many passed away on July 6, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Winston Sr. was born on June 3, 1936 in Houston to William Eugene Watkins and Hillard Ouidell Watkins.
He attended Houston public schools and graduated from Wheatley High School (the Senior Favorite) in 1954; afterwards he attended and graduated from Texas Southern University where he obtained his Bachelor's of Business Administration in 1970 and a MBA in 1972. Winston Sr. also educated himself in the Commonwealth College of Sciences where he became a licensed Funeral Director.
Winston is survived by his loving spouse Emily Rose Richard Watkins of 63 years, their only son, Winston Eugene Watkins, Jr., M.D., (Rachel), and their children, Winston E. Watkins III (Trey) and his spouse, Lesley, their children, Michael and Cameron, and Wilda Ouidell Watkins Hunt and her spouse Wrendon, and their children, Esther and Wright, and several nieces, and nephews.
Winston Sr. was Honorably Discharged from the U.S. Army after serving two tours of active duty. After leaving the Army he began his 30-year career with the USPS where he retired as a Postal Supervisor. During this time, he managed the Ben Davis Funeral Home in Columbus, Texas for 20 Years.
Services will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church July 11 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Trinity United Methodist Church 2600 Holman Street Houston TX 77004 in his honor.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Service
10:00 AM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ben Davis Funeral Home
931 Preston Street
Columbus, TX 78934
(979) 732-8415
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ben Davis Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 9, 2020
May the love of family and friends comfort and strengthen you in the days ahead. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Dora Tillman and family
Dora Tillman
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved