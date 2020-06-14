Winston Lee Watson
1946-2020
Winston Lee Watson, resident of Austin, Texas, passed away from complications of pneumonia on Saturday, May 30, 2020, after a lengthy illness.
Lee was born in Waco, Texas, on December 17, 1946, and grew up in Daingerfield, Texas, with parents Marion Valentine Baugh Watson and Wm. Marvin Watson, attending Daingerfield Elementary through High School and graduating from New Mexico Military Institute. He then attended the University of Texas, where he pledged Phi Delta Theta Fraternity, and graduated with a BA in 1967. Lee was a Corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps and was honored as the Outstanding Man of his training platoon upon completing boot camp at Parris Island, South Carolina.
Lee married Kathryn Wilder Allen in 1974, and moved from Houston, TX to Tulsa, OK, where he worked for MJM Architects and received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Tulsa. Lee, Kathryn and daughter Meredith "crossed the Red River back to Texas" in 1983 where Lee continued working as a corporate attorney.
Lee is survived by his wife, Kathryn, daughter, Meredith Wilder Watson, mother, Marion Baugh Watson, sister, Kimberly Watson Rathmann and husband, R. Craig Rathmann, brother, William Marvin Watson, III, niece Ashley Rathmann, great niece Ellie, and great nephew Rhett. Also, he is survived by nephew, Austin Rathmann, great niece, Harper Lee Rathmann, and nephews Winston Rathmann, as well as sister-in-law, Lorna Allen Sorley and husband, Michael G. Sorley, niece Summer Sorley, and sister-in-law, Suzanne Allen Tomajian, and nieces Renee Hoover and Patricia Saunders.
Lee had a generous heart, a great sense of humor, loved his Community Bible Study group, and he will be greatly missed.
Many thanks to Linda Leija, CNA, Lee's dedicated and kind caregiver during the past year. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Lee will be laid to rest at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery, Houston, TX.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society since Lee was a cancer survivor for 45 years.
Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, Austin, Texas – (512) 452-8811. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 14, 2020.