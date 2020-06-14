Winston Watson
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Winston's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Winston Lee Watson
1946-2020
Winston Lee Watson, resident of Austin, Texas, passed away from complications of pneumonia on Saturday, May 30, 2020, after a lengthy illness.
Lee was born in Waco, Texas, on December 17, 1946, and grew up in Daingerfield, Texas, with parents Marion Valentine Baugh Watson and Wm. Marvin Watson, attending Daingerfield Elementary through High School and graduating from New Mexico Military Institute. He then attended the University of Texas, where he pledged Phi Delta Theta Fraternity, and graduated with a BA in 1967. Lee was a Corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps and was honored as the Outstanding Man of his training platoon upon completing boot camp at Parris Island, South Carolina.
Lee married Kathryn Wilder Allen in 1974, and moved from Houston, TX to Tulsa, OK, where he worked for MJM Architects and received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Tulsa. Lee, Kathryn and daughter Meredith "crossed the Red River back to Texas" in 1983 where Lee continued working as a corporate attorney.
Lee is survived by his wife, Kathryn, daughter, Meredith Wilder Watson, mother, Marion Baugh Watson, sister, Kimberly Watson Rathmann and husband, R. Craig Rathmann, brother, William Marvin Watson, III, niece Ashley Rathmann, great niece Ellie, and great nephew Rhett. Also, he is survived by nephew, Austin Rathmann, great niece, Harper Lee Rathmann, and nephews Winston Rathmann, as well as sister-in-law, Lorna Allen Sorley and husband, Michael G. Sorley, niece Summer Sorley, and sister-in-law, Suzanne Allen Tomajian, and nieces Renee Hoover and Patricia Saunders.
Lee had a generous heart, a great sense of humor, loved his Community Bible Study group, and he will be greatly missed.
Many thanks to Linda Leija, CNA, Lee's dedicated and kind caregiver during the past year. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Lee will be laid to rest at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery, Houston, TX.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society since Lee was a cancer survivor for 45 years.
Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, Austin, Texas – (512) 452-8811. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home North - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 452-8811
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved