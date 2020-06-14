W.M. Leon Clark1946-2020Leon was born in Natchitoches, Louisiana on May 18, 1946, to Francis and Ray Clark. He grew up in Nacogdoches, Texas and later moved to Houston where he graduated from Milby High School and went to work for the Hughes Tool Company earning his apprenticeship as a Tool and Dye maker. He used his knowledge and mathematical skills to build his company, Clark Machine. He was a man of many interests, loved sports, music, but unknown to most, he loved classical music, concerts, the theatre, he loved his Harley, but when the Slingshot was produce, he had to have one. Leon's love for traveling was well known, beginning with camping in his earlier years and then progressing to traveling the globe. Everyday there was a new plan for a trip. Sometimes he would simply walk in and say, Patsy let's take a road trip and off they would go. Besides travel his constant love was for flying. He earned his pilot's license when he was a teenager. He continued this love throughout his life culminating in his latest venture of building a small plane with his friend and brother-in-law Danny Spacek. Every Tuesday and Thursday they would meet and work on the plane, it was an adventure that came to an awful end after his extremely valiant fight with cancer taking his life, Friday, June 5, 2020.This amazing man of substance, love and loyalty is survived by his wife, Patricia Spacek Clark, his 5 children, William Dean Clark and Paula Knight, Tina Clark Seibel and husband Jeb, Michael Clark, Anthony Kountz and wife Kathrine, and Christina Kountz Shively and husband Richard; 6 grandchildren, James Friar, Casey Friar LeVine, Meagan and Madison Shively, A.J. and Max Kountz, and his sister JeNean McKellar. These along with many others will miss the smile that brightens our days.