Woodrow Thomas III
1967 - 2020
Woodrow "Shang" Thomas, III
1967-2020
"In knowing your loved one is not far away, but he is with you in spirit every hour of the day."
Mr. Thomas' life will be celebrated Saturday, June 20, 2020, 1:00 PM at Light of the World Christian Fellowship, 16161 Old Humble Rd., Humble, TX. Visitation will be prior to service, beginning 12:00 P.M.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
12:00 PM
Light of the World Christian Fellowship
JUN
20
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Light of the World Christian Fellowship
Funeral services provided by
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 942-7673
