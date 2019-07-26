Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lying in State
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Paul's Missionary Baptist Church
8309 Brandon Street
Houston, TX
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Missionary Baptist Church
8309 Brandon Street
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Woodson I.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reverend Woodson I.


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reverend Woodson I. Obituary
Reverend Norman Lee Woodson I.
1959-2019
Reverend Norman Lee Woodson I., 59, a resident of Houston, Texas passed away peacefully at 8:32 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019. His earthly remains will lie in state on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 10:55 a.m. With funeral service at 11:00 a.m. The location will be St. Paul's Missionary Baptist Church, located at 8309 Brandon Street in Houston, Texas 77051 (Reverend. And he shall rest at El Pleasant Cemetery in Wallis, Texas. On behalf of Eternal Rest Funeral Home, our hearts and prayers go out to the family in your time of bereavement. As you grieve know that we are praying for you. Final arrangements entrusted to Eternal Rest Funeral Home, Inc. Michael O. Davis President/CFSP.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Woodson's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.