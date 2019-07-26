|
|
Reverend Norman Lee Woodson I.
1959-2019
Reverend Norman Lee Woodson I., 59, a resident of Houston, Texas passed away peacefully at 8:32 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019. His earthly remains will lie in state on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 10:55 a.m. With funeral service at 11:00 a.m. The location will be St. Paul's Missionary Baptist Church, located at 8309 Brandon Street in Houston, Texas 77051 (Reverend. And he shall rest at El Pleasant Cemetery in Wallis, Texas. On behalf of Eternal Rest Funeral Home, our hearts and prayers go out to the family in your time of bereavement. As you grieve know that we are praying for you. Final arrangements entrusted to Eternal Rest Funeral Home, Inc. Michael O. Davis President/CFSP.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 26, 2019