Woody Densen
1940-2020
Woody Densen left us all with memories and stories of years gone by. Working to support himself through high school, Lamar University and the University of Houston Law School, Woody never lost his life-long love of learning or his desire for public service.
After graduating from law school in 1966, Woody highlighted his long legal career with two milestones. In 1975 he was elected to the Texas State House of Representatives. He proudly served the 81st District for two terms from 1975 to 1979. In addition to representing his constituents, he served on the Constitutional Revision Committee and the Judiciary Committee.
Woody's second legal milestone occurred when he was elected to three terms as Judge of the Harris County 248th Criminal District Court. He was a respected jurist from 1983 to 1994, learning Spanish during that time to enhance his understanding of the complexities of the cases he adjudicated.
Prior to his service as a State Representative, Woody served as President of the Harris County Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. The Association has authorized a plaque honoring him to be placed in the Court House
After retiring, Woody traveled to all seven continents and over 100 countries; following his love for tango, he visited Argentina three times. He continued to study German language and culture throughout his life.
Social and charismatic, Woody was an engaging man who enjoyed thought-provoking conversation. This is the loving image that remains for his daughter, Anastacia Dadashpour, his granddaughter, Izabela, his two half-brothers, Tom and Terry and his lifelong friends, Patricia Denson and Robert Pelton.
Woody is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Azaria Dadashpour.
The Woody Densen Endowed Memorial Scholarship Fund has been established at the University of Houston Law Center – https://giving.uh.edu/law/
for those who wish to make a contribution.