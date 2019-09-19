|
|
W. R. ""Rusty"" Howard passed away on Sunday, the 15th of September 2019, at the age of 70 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born on the 13th of August 1949, in Houston, he was the son of Eugene Fields Howard, Jr. and Laurel Ruth McCullough Howard.
Rusty is survived by his loving wife of over forty years, Barbara Runge Howard; sisters, Patricia Howard Kimbrough and her husband, Geoff; Jeannie Howard Mayne and her husband, Taylor; sister-in-law, Cheryl Runge Wells and her husband, Rick; nieces and nephews, Kay Peschke (Michael), Barbara Wood (Jesse), Judy Buker (Keith), Alice Parker (Chris), Courtney Bailey, Brent Bailey, Howard Mayne (Rachel), Patrick Mayne (Ashton), Russell Mayne (Emily), Annette Mayne, and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. He is also survived by goddaughters, Elizabeth Deering,Emily Ruff, and Mary Alex Thatcher, as well as numerous cousins and relatives including Kay Jongsma (Steve), Logan Rennels (Landa), Jayna Maharidge (Mike), Dayna Howard, Kathy Wyeth (William), Connie Boynton, and Wes Palmer (Karen), Randall McCullough (Barbara), Amanda Kimbrough (Scott) and Brent McCullough. Rusty is also survived by our dear angel, Shirley Stubblefield, who has been like a sister to us for over forty years.
As a 1967 graduate of Westbury High School in Houston, Rusty excelled in baseball and earned a full baseball scholarship to Texas A&M University. In 1971, he graduated from Texas A&M with a degree in marketing, having lettered in baseball. After Rusty decided to pursue a career in the oil and gas business, he resumed his education and graduated from the University of Texas (Austin) in 1977 with a degree in petroleum land management. He thoroughly enjoyed his forty-five year profession as a Certified Petroleum Landman (CPL). Rusty worked in Mobil Oil Company's land department for many years. The last eighteen years of his career, Rusty served as Vice-President of Adams Resources Exploration, a company established by Bud Adams.
In the Spring of 1974, Barbara and Rusty met and fell in love. Soon thereafter, Rusty encouraged Barbara to open her own law office, and for the next 45 years, he was her #1 fan. Although not a lawyer, Rusty always enjoyed being with lawyers and treasured his many friendships with attorneys around the world and all those whom he called his friends.
Barbara and Rusty were the perfect couple. Each loved, respected and cared for the other in splendid fashion. They were the true complement to each other. Being with them was such a treat as they expended so much positive energy into every situation. They were much more than a remarkable married couple. They were an inspiration to others in showing what can be overcome with devotion to each other and to God. Together they celebrated many miracles and victories.
No matter the situation, Rusty was always the adult in the room and a calming influence. There could not have been a sweeter, kinder and more loving man. He was quick to listen and slow to speak. His quiet wisdom was matched only by his quick and very subtle wit. Full of humor, insight and the right amount of skepticism, Rusty was the total package.
With a heart to serve, Rusty volunteered in numerous organizations over the years. He was a long-time and active member of Central Presbyterian Church and St. Philip Presbyterian Church (after Central's merger with St. Philip). For over thirty-five years, Rusty served in numerous leadership capacities at church, including Elder, Deacon, Chair of the Property Committee, Chair of the Personnel Committee, member of Central Mission Endowment Fund Committee, as well as numerous other offices. He dedicated much time in service to his Lord.
Also, Rusty devoted countless hours to the Friends of Westbury High School Foundation, working on college scholarships for graduating Westbury students. Through his efforts and those who served on the Scholarship Committee, many students who otherwise would not have been able to attend college, were given the opportunity to pursue a higher education.
An enthusiastic Texas A&M supporter, Rusty was a member of the Lettermen's Association and other A&M organizations. Rusty was a Life Fellow with the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers Foundation and was nearly as enthusiastic a supporter of the Foundation as Barbara. Additionally, Rusty devoted innumerable hours in support of Texas Tech School of Law, where Barbara has served on the Board of Trustees for many years.
Travel was one of Rusty's passions. He and Barbara delighted in visiting all 50 states in the United States and over 30 foreign countries. Rusty particularly enjoyed his travels to Europe, the Caribbean, New Zealand, Australia and all locations where the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers gathered.
Rusty had many talents, which included being a great cook. He enjoyed entertaining friends and family with delicious dinners and fine wine. He appreciated art and visited museums throughout the world. Speaking French was another talent of Rusty's.
Rusty valiantly fought a nine-year battle with leukemia and myelofibrosis. Over the years, Rusty faced chemotherapy, a stem cell transplant, blood transfusions, as well as traditional and experimental treatments to kill the leukemia. Throughout it all, Rusty was the epitome of grace, resilience and determination. Many cancer patients have benefited from his willingness to undergo experimental treatments. Although in pain during many treatments, he nevertheless thanked his doctors and nurses for their help. His faith in God anchored him in Holy hope and provided the strength to stay strong and to reflect upon God's peace to others in an unbelievable and inconceivable way.
There are many to whom we owe our gratitude. We are especially grateful to Jo Holmes, a citizen of England, who donated her stem cells to Rusty for his transplant in March, 2015. Due to her gift of life, Rusty has been able to enjoy many special times since the transplant. Of all donors on national and international registries, only Jo was a match for Rusty. She graciously donated her time, efforts and stem cells. Further, we are very grateful to our dear friend, Dr. Michael Hepfer, for his loving guidance and wise counsel throughout the years of treatment.
Additionally, we are thankful for all the dedicated doctors, nurses, staff and volunteers who make MD Anderson Cancer Center such a special place, particularly for Dr. Srdan Verstovsek and his team; Dr. Uday Popat and his team; Sue Kaled NP and her team; Juanita Caballero, Rejina Thomas and all the nurses and staff at MDA's Ambulatory Treatment Center (10th floor).
For years, Shirley Stubblefield has devoted her talents, time and care to Rusty. We cannot thank her enough. In recent months, we have appreciated the help of caregivers, Kevelyn Gomez, Oluchi Eneh, James Brown and Rosiland Byrd.
Forever, we will be grateful to each and every blood donor. The plea to donate blood and save a life is heard frequently and Rusty's life truly depended on you. To all who spent countless hours at MD Anderson with Rusty, we extend our thanks. Logan Rennels, David Ownby, Cyd Thomas, Jim Cornell and Janice Pardue were real troopers. We are especially thankful for all who included us in their prayers. The family expresses heartfelt appreciation to all for your continued love and support.
Friends are cordially invited to gather with the family and share remembrances of Rusty from five o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening on Sunday, the 22nd of September 2019, in the grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
A memorial service is to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Monday, the 23rd of September 2019, at St. Philip Presbyterian Church, 4807 San Felipe Drive in Houston. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the fellowship hall.
Honorary Pallbearers are Logan Rennels, Butch Ghutzman, Bob Hughes, Bob Deering, Dr. Michael Hepfer, David Ownby, Jim Cornell, Vincent Bustamante, Steve Simms, Jimmy Hackedorn, Rick Rau, and John Bebout.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be made to any of the following organizations dear to Rusty's heart: Texas A&M Lettermen's Association (1228 TAMU, College Station, Texas 77843); Texas Tech University Law School Foundation (donate.law.ttu.edu) please add a memo for the Runge/Howard Presidential Endowed Scholarship; 3311 18th Street, Lubbock, Texas 79409-0004; Friends of Westbury High School Foundation (www.friendswhs.org; P.O. Box 31386, Houston, Texas 77231-1386); and the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers Foundation (www.aamlfoundation.org).
Rest in peace, our dear Rusty. You led a beautiful life and lived it to its fullest. You will be remembered as a man full of integrity, humility, compassion, honor, respect, and love. You were our hero, our Superman. We will miss you terribly.
Please visit Mr. Howard's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019