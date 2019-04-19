Wyeth Franklin Crane

1954-2019

Frank Crane, age 65, of Richmond, TX, passed away, on Sunday April 14th, 2019. Frank made headlines Jan. 1st, 1954, as the first baby born that year, in his hometown of Hannibal Missouri, to parents Howard (Buck) & Delorse Crane. He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Holly Crane, siblings, Larry Crane (Becky) and Linda Spalding, daughters Cody Crane (Kevin), Jamey Nelson (Reid), step sons Trey Kennedy (Farralyn) and Tyler Kennedy (Rachel), and grandchildren, Ella Grace Kennedy, Eli Lee, Oliver Nelson, and Everlea Nelson. He is preceded in death by his parents Buck and Delorse Crane, mother-in-law Jeanne Bergman, brother in law, Rush Bergman, and step son, Ryan Kennedy. He was not born in Texas, but Frank got here with his family, gun and bible as fast as he could. He spent 20 years in the oil and gas industry, including starting his own successful company. He never met a stranger, was appreciated, loved, and well respected by family, friends and colleagues. His family was the most important thing in his life. He was a devoted man, and it is challenging to put into words the positive impact he had, to the people around him. He will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetic Research Foundation, in honor of Frank Crane.