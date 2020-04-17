|
|
Wyntress Mitchell
1951-2020
A beautiful brown skinned, big eyed little girl graced the world with her presence on Monday, January 15, 1951. Her parents were so excited about her entrance. Her mother wanted her to have a unique name and recalled meeting a lady from New York that played the piano and violin; she wrote the name down and kept it for the little girl that she knew she would conceive and birth one day. Her mother's dream came to pass and she named her first little girl WYTRESS and her middle name Ocelia was derived from her father's name. Little did they know what an impact her name, her spirit and her personality would have on this little girl's life.
Wytress was baptized at an early age at New Canaan Missionary Baptist Church by the late Reverend J.B. Adams. Her parents later moved their membership to Lyons Unity Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. O.C. Johnson, Sr. Later in life, Wytress became a loyal, devoted member of New Light Christian Center Church in the '80s under the leadership of Apostle I.V. & Pastor Emeritus Bridget Hilliard and remained faithful once the leadership of the ministry was restructured and Dr. Irishea Hilliard became Senior Pastor.
Wytress attended public school at Blanche Kelso Bruce Elementary School, she also attended and graduated from Kashmere High School in 1968. She went on to be the first in her family to attend college and graduated from Huston-Tillotson where she majored in Elementary Education and Music. She pledged with the Alpha Kappa Sorority Incorporated (skee-wee). Also while matriculating through the campus at Huston-Tillotson she was the director of the choir. She went on to obtain her Masters in Curriculum and Instruction from University of Phoenix. She later obtained her Christian Counselor Certification from International Christian Institute.
After completing college, Wytress' employment history included a 15+ year tenure with Foley's in the security–loss prevention department. She enjoyed more than 40 years as an educator and principal for Houston Independent School District, Greater Grace Private School now Two Dimensions Preparatory Academy, Light Christian Academy Early Childhood and Development Center and Krayola Kidz. Later she opened The Jewel School, which was a one on one home school, mentoring, tutoring, reading and hand-writing school program, which she hoped to take on the road as a mobile school one day
Wytress was married in 1974 and she was immensely proud of the three children that were born to the union; Lawrence, La'Wrencya and La'Wrenette.
In 2011, Wytress was diagnosed with Lupus and she continued to push and be poised hence the publication of her personal autobiography and ministry "POISED in Stilettos on the Front Pew" launched in 2016. Wytress' memory will live forever in the hearts of her children: Lawrence Jermaine Mitchell, La'Wrencya J. Mitchell and La'Wrenette M. Mitchell; her four grands (all who affectionately called her GrandWysa) three grandsons: Kantrell T. Griffin, Zerian O.C J. Mitchell and LaMarcus K. Mitchell, her only granddaughter Ziraya J. Mitchell and one great granddaughter Kalani N. Griffin. Her siblings: (who affectionately called her "Wysa") Reginald E. and (Cynthia) Harrison, Bridget and (Ira) Hilliard and Andrea Harrison. Her god-sister Berna Kennard. Her only living Aunt: Rose E. McGowen; nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, Matthew and Tonetta Washington's family, her godchildren and all of HER FRIENDS (too numerous to list).
Wytress was unique and POISED!
Due to COVID19 social distancing, the body will lie in state on Friday April 17, 2020 for a walk-through viewing from 11am to 7 pm at New Light Church North 1535 Greensmark Dr. Houston, Texas 77067. There will be a private service on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 11am. Dr. Irishea Hilliard, Senior Pastor of New Light Church, will be officiating, Apostle I.V. Hilliard will do Words of Comfort. Wytress will be laid to rest at Paradise North. Streaming begins at 10:45am which can be viewed at celebratingwytress.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 17, 2020