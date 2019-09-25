|
Yale Smith, Jr.
1936-2019
Yale Smith, Jr. died September 20, 2019, at the age of 82. He was born on November 15,1936, in San Antonio, Texas, to Yale Smith, Sr. and Anna L. Bolieu Smith. Yale was a fourth generation Texan whose Great-Grandfather Capt. Dan P. Smith was a road building contractor who built many of the sidewalks now in downtown San Antonio.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jean Dullnig Smith, brother Russell A. Smith, New Orange, NJ, and is survived by his two children Cara E. Smith, Beverly, Mass., Roark A. Smith and wife Belin, and his granddaughter Skyler Smith, Houston.
Yale was a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin, Life Member of the Texas Exes alumni association, and graduated from Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University. He began his banking career with the National Bank of Commerce of San Antonio. In 1966, he moved to Houston where he was an executive officer with First City National Bank and the Allied Bank of Texas. He was one of the founding stockholders, an Executive Vice President, a member of the Management Committee and retired from the Southwest Bank of Texas, now Amegy Bank. Yale was also a Director and member of the Executive Committee at New Waverly State Bank, New Waverly Texas. During his career he was on the teaching staff with The Graduate School of Banking at LSU in Baton Rouge, a Director at Minbanc Capital Corp., Washington D.C., Advisory Director and Chairman of The Salvation Army Greater Houston Area Command, Board Member and Chairman of the M.I.T. Enterprise Forum of Texas, a Trustee for The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, Director/Chairman Investment Committee The Hope Foundation, and a member and on the Administrative Board of St. Luke's United Methodist Church.
After retiring from banking, Yale bought ranch land in La Grange, Texas, where he worked tirelessly for many years improving the property, building roads, ponds and a second home. As a city guy, it was one of his greatest joys to be on a tractor working the land, and after a hard day's work, look at the results and feel he had accomplished something by beautifying the area. In January 2007, he and Jean established a Scholarship Fund for graduates of La Grange High School who are accepted to The University of Texas McCombs School of Business. He was a member of The Coronado Club and The Briar Club, enjoyed playing tennis, guitar and hunting pheasants in South Dakota, and was an active reader of historical novels and mysteries.
Funeral services will be held at one o'clock in the afternoon on Monday, September 30, 2019, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer Rd, Houston. Reception to follow.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 25, 2019