|
|
Yolanda
Lerma Macias
1928-2019
On June 19, 1928 Yolanda Lerma Macias was born in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon Mexico to Cabo Federico Lerma Moroles and Carmen Juarez Beltran. There were ten daughters in the family of which she was the last one to be born. Her first five sisters died at a very young age and the last five including her mother lived to be past eighty years of age with Yolanda making it all the way to the age of 91. Yolanda had five children: Michael, Irene, Yolanda, Roland and Hector.
She is preceded in death by both of her parents Federico and Carmen and her husband Jesse with whom she celebrated her 41st wedding anniversary; her sisters Gertrudis and husband Raul, Petra and husband Simon , Antonia and husband Arturo, Carmen and husband Jesus.
She is also survived by her niece Maria del Carmen Luna de Cerda wife of the late C.P. Ladislao Cerda Rodriguez whom she grew up with not as a niece/aunt relationship but as a true sister. She is survived by her sons: Michael, Roland and daughter Naomi, Hector and daughters Irene and her husband Michael and daughters Jessica and husband Trevor, Rachelle and husband Erik, and finally Yolanda and husband Steven and son Andrew. Yolanda also has two grandchildren Grace and Avery both daughters of Jessica and Trevor. Yolanda was also Mother to many people that she came in contact with. To name a few: Jesse D. Macias Jr., Minerva Castillo, Mary De La Garza, Rosemary Galindo Martinez, numerous ladies at the West-End Community Center Heights where she attended five days a week, St. Stephen Catholic Church and St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sister Lucia and to all of her nephews and nieces in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon Mexico.
She loved to play Bingo, Dominoes and Loteria. She was also very close to the Saucedo Family, Guadalupe and Blanca (niece) and their children. She had a great sense of humor and was a very respectful, humble and caring Lady. Upon becoming a U.S. citizen, she never missed voting in an election.Most of all she loved to watch Wrestling on T.V. One thing she never forgot was when President John F. Kennedy came to Houston. She took me (Michael) to downtown and we stood on the corner at the backside of the Rice Hotel and we got to see our president and the first lady before tragedy struck our country. She said it was an honor to show our patriotism and respect to our country's leaders.
Along the way she helped take care of many senior citizens with their cooking and house cleaning chores. Yolanda's only job was that of a housewife. A prized example of a woman carrying out our Virgin Mary's Teachings. She was a good "Guadalupana."
Again farewell to all: Michael, Roland, Hector, Irene, Yolanda, Gwendolyn, Jesse Jr., Adela, Gilbert, Aurora, Isabel (Chepo), Joe their respective husbands, wives and children. "We shall meet again on golden clouds up high in the sky". Jesse S. Macias and Yolanda L. Macias
Tu-Y-Yo
Visitation will be from 9 A.M. to 9 P.M. with recitation of the rosary at 6:00 P.M. on Wednesday November 20, 2019 at Funeraria/Funeral Home Del Angel 2516 Navigation Blvd. Houston, TX 77003 (713) 225-9567 Rosary presided by Fr. Victor C. Perez.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday November 21, 2019 at St. Stephen Catholic Church 1910 Center St. Houston, TX 77007 with burial immediately after at Forest Park Lawndale Cementary 6900 Lawndale Av. Houston, TX 77023 (713) 925-5141.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 20, 2019