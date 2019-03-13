Home

Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
(281) 497-2330
Yung-Sen Chou
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
Yung-Sen Chou


Yung-Sen Chou Obituary
Yung-Sen Chou
1947-2019
Yung-Sen Chou, born April 23, 1947 in Nanjing, China, passed away at age 71 on Monday, March 4, 2019 in Houston, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Yung-Chih Chou and Su-Chin L. Chou. He is survived by his wife Mary Chou; son Christopher Chou; daughter Melissa Chou Yan; son-in-law Thomas Yan; grandchildren Etienne and Elise Yan; and brother Li-Sen Chou.
Visitations will be on Friday, March 15 from 5-8pm and Rosary at 7pm. Funeral service will be held at 10am, Saturday, March 16 at Forest Park Funeral Home, 12800 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77077
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2019
