Yut Ngar Ng1924-2020YUT NGAR NG, 96, of Houston, Texas, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020, surrounded by her family. Yut Ngar was born on April 6, 1924 in Canton, China and came to San Francisco in 1952 with three young children to join her husband, Bing Q. Ng, with big dreams for a better life. They were blessed with a daughter and another son before moving to Houston in 1958. She and her husband ran the successful Hi-Lite Food Market grocery store in Houston's near northside for many years. Many customers considered them more as friends than as merchants. Yut Ngar will be remembered as a loving, modest, kind, generous, determined, selfless, conscientious, supportive, and decent woman with an immeasurably strong spirit. She will also be remembered for the many times she helped relatives and friends, both in America and in China. All will greatly miss her. Her lifelong hobbies and interests included gardening, cooking, mah-jongg, traveling, music, and the outdoors. In retirement, she loved joking and visiting with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who affectionately called her Pau-Pau and Yin-Yin. Yut Ngar was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bing, and her third son, Dennis. She is survived by four children: Allen of Honolulu, Calvin of Houston, Millie of Houston, and Brian of Houston and their respective families. She is also survived by her 14 grandchildren (Michelle, Charlotte, Leslie, Rebecca, Teresa, Ryan, Denny, Melissa, Jeffrey, Melinda, Cody, Austin, Daniel, and Julia) and 7 great-grandchildren (Ian, Evan, Elena, Reagan, Elizabeth, Abigail, and Bridget). The family wishes to express its sincere and grateful thanks for all the generous outpouring of love, support and prayers. Interment will be at Memorial Oaks Cemetery, 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas.