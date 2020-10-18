1/1
Yvonne Barth
1927 - 2020
Yvonne P. Barth
1927-2020
Yvonne P. Barth died peacefully on September 28, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, W. Jay Barth. She is survived by her two sons, Todd and Dean.
Yvonne was a member of St. Christopher's Episcopal Church for over 45-years, where she served on the church Alter Guild and volunteered her time at the church thrift shop. Yvonne also served for many years as a volunteer at Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
In light of current pandemic, a private service will be held at a later time.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Waltrip Funeral Directors
1415 Campbell Road
Houston, TX 77055
7134652525
