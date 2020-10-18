Yvonne P. Barth1927-2020Yvonne P. Barth died peacefully on September 28, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, W. Jay Barth. She is survived by her two sons, Todd and Dean.Yvonne was a member of St. Christopher's Episcopal Church for over 45-years, where she served on the church Alter Guild and volunteered her time at the church thrift shop. Yvonne also served for many years as a volunteer at Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.In light of current pandemic, a private service will be held at a later time.