Yvonne P. Doelling
1922-2019
Yvonne P. Doelling passed away on December 26, 2019. She was born in New Orleans, LA to Henry E. Pedarre and Artherine J. Chaussy.
In 1946, Yvonne married the love of her life, Walter Doelling. Their early married years were spent in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, LA. In 1964 a job transfer relocated them to Houston, TX.
Yvonne was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 72 years, Walter. She is survived by four children, Jeanne VanDuivendyk and husband Tim, Patsy Hyland, Betty Miller and John Doelling and wife Karen. She will also be fondly remembered and loving missed by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 8200 Roos Road, Houston, Texas 77036 at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 18, 2020 with a Memorial Mass to follow at 12:00 pm. An inurnment will take place at Houston National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the . Condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020