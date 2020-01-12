Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Services and Cremation Society of Texas
7723 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX 77074
(713) 981-1184
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
8200 Roos Road
Houston, TX
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
8200 Roos Road
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne Doelling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne Doelling


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yvonne Doelling Obituary
Yvonne P. Doelling
1922-2019
Yvonne P. Doelling passed away on December 26, 2019. She was born in New Orleans, LA to Henry E. Pedarre and Artherine J. Chaussy.
In 1946, Yvonne married the love of her life, Walter Doelling. Their early married years were spent in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, LA. In 1964 a job transfer relocated them to Houston, TX.
Yvonne was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 72 years, Walter. She is survived by four children, Jeanne VanDuivendyk and husband Tim, Patsy Hyland, Betty Miller and John Doelling and wife Karen. She will also be fondly remembered and loving missed by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 8200 Roos Road, Houston, Texas 77036 at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 18, 2020 with a Memorial Mass to follow at 12:00 pm. An inurnment will take place at Houston National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the . Condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yvonne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -