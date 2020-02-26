Home

Services
Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home
4525 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 667-6505
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
4:00 PM
Incarnate Word Convent
3400 Bradford Street
Houston, TX
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:30 AM
Incarnate Word Convent
3400 Bradford Street
Houston, TX
View Map
Sister Yvonne Wuensche C.V.I. Obituary
Sister Yvonne Wuensche, C.V.I., died on February 24, 2020. She was born in Houston, Texas to Henry and Eva Wuensche on February 8, 1937. She was one of two daughters.
On September 8, 1955, Sister Yvonne entered the Congregation of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament in Houston, Texas, and made her final Profession of Vows on August 15, 1961. She graduated from Incarnate Word Academy. She received her B.A. and M.Ed. at the University of St. Thomas. She also received her MS degree in Geology from the University of Houston.
In her ministry, Sister Yvonne served as a teacher in both the Diocese of Beaumont and the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.
Her scientific background, inquisitiveness and love of geology took her to many places to satisfy her natural inquisitiveness about God's beautiful nature.
She served as the Executive Director of the St. Vincent DePaul Society. She returned to teaching at her alma mater, Incarnate Word Academy. Upon retirement, she continued serving in the school library and laboring many hours to capture the history of the Academy.
In her many years of serious illness, she served as an inspiration to her Sisters in how to accept suffering with dignity.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Silvia Bludau, and brother-in-law, Jake. She is survived by a niece and nephew and other relatives and friends.
Visitation and wake service will be Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.at Incarnate Word Convent, 3400 Bradford Street, Houston, Texas, 77025. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Msgr. James Anderson in the convent chapel at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Rite of Committal will follow in Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Incarnate Word Academy, 609 Crawford Street, Houston, Texas, 77002.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2020
