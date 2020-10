Z. Jearl Jones Strange1927-2020Success is measured not so much by the position that one has reached in life but by the obstacles overcome and faith in God. Mrs. Z. Jearl Jones Strange peacefully entered into Eternal rest September 28th. Her life will be celebrated Friday, October 2nd, 2 PM, in the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary. In God's care she leaves her loving and devoted family.