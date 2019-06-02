Zac Pope Russom III

1956-2019

Zac Pope Russom III "Rusty" scaled his "Stairway to Heaven" on March 18, 2019 to join his beloved parents and grandparents. He was born on May 6, 1956 in Houston, the son of Wilma Marie Rutherford and Zac P. Russom Jr. He graduated from Memorial High School in Houston and attended University of Texas at Austin. He started a mail order hang glider business and later followed in his father's footsteps with a construction company. Rusty will be remembered for his kind heart, compassion, zest for life, keen sense of humor and storytelling ability which always included adventure and belly laughs. Some of his most cherished memories being with his adored niece and nephews at the family lake home in Austin. He is survived by his sister Suzanne R. Lewis, former brother in law Glenn C. Lewis, niece Britney Myers (Randy); and nephews Colby Lewis (Meagan); and Zac Lewis; great niece Stella and nephews Cole, Webb, Charlie and Luke; numerous cousins and wonderful friends. A service will be held in his honor at one o'clock June 8 at Chaplewood Methodist Church in Houston, Texas. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary